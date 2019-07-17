Ariana Grande finally gets her Grammy

By | Published: 6:43 pm

While Ariana Grande won her first-ever Grammy five months ago, she didn’t receive her trophy until yesterday. The artist shared some pictures of her trophy on Instagram recently.”Really glad I checked the mail,” she wrote alongside a photo of her with the award.

The singer won Best Pop Vocal Album for her album Sweetener back in February. However, she didn’t actually attend the 2019 Grammys.For the unversed, the Thank U, Next singer was scheduled to perform at the Grammys. However, she backed out at the last minute after a clash with the Grammys producer.