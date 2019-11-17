Aristocrats Charm, Ambitious Approach please

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:04 am 6:16 pm

Hyderabad: Aristocrats Charm and Ambitious Approach pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Saturday morning

SAND

600m:

Country’s Victory (App) & 2y-(Roi Maudit/Casual Look) RB) 46, former finished neck in front. 2y-(Royal Gladiator/Cuix One) (Ritesh) & A Hundred Echoes (Kuldeep Singh) 45, former finished 1/2L in front. Tough And Go (App), My Dream (Gaddam) & Mahavi (App) 45, trio not extended. Queen Blossom (N Rawal) & Golden Faraska (RB) 46, former finished 1L in front. Vijay’s Empire (RB) & Queen Of Love (BR Kumar) 45, former finished 2L in front. Flying Queen (BR Kumar) 45, well in hand. Royal Style (RB) 45, moved well. Cape Kidnappers (App) 46, handy.

800m:

Due Diligence (App) & 2y-(Leitir Mor/Lombardia) (A Joshi) 1-0, 600/44, pair finished level. Sweet Melody (Bopanna) & Exponent (Nakhat Singh) 1-0, 600/44, moved together. Classy Dame (Nakhat Singh) & Mark My Day (B Dileep) 1-2, 600/45, moved together. Let It Be Me (Ajit Singh) & Sun Dancer (RB) 58, 600/44, former showed out. Augenstern (Ritesh) 1-0, 600/46, good. Ayur Shakti (Ritesh) 57, 600/43, in fine trim. Turf Monarch (Ajit Singh) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Agni (Kiran Naidu) 58, 600/44, more in hand. Alliston (Ajit Singh) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. Shandaar (App) 58, 600/44, urged. George Cross (K Mukesh) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Amazing Response (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Tammana (Rafique Sk) 1-0, 600/44, moved well.

1000m:

Dancing Doll (Ritesh) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, looks well. 2y-Smashing Blue (Koushik) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, strode out well. Aristocrats Charm (A Joshi) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Ambitious Approach (App) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, impressed. Versallies (Kiran Naidu) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, handy. Call Of The Blue (App) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well.

1200m:

Detonator (Trainer) & Lady Of War (Ajit Singh) 1-34, 1000/1-15, 800/57, 600/43,pair worked well. Dazzling King (Ajit Singh) 1-30, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, urged. Bombastic (Ritesh) 1-33, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/45, good. Star Of Tiara (Ajit Singh) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/45, maintains form.

1400m:

Destined Dynamite (Kiran Naidu) & Shiloh (AA Vikrant) 1-46, 1200/1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a notable pair.

