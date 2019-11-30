Arjun Suravaram returned me my smile: Nikhil Siddharth

By | Published: 7:33 pm

After a long time, Nikhil Siddarth has found something to laugh with his later super hit Arjun Suravaram. Unlike his past two films, his latest outing turned out to be a mass puller and is running to packed theatres all over the two Telugu States. That was what Nikhil shared with the media soon after the release.

He said that Arjun Suravaram was not just a film, but an experience in its own way. “We did struggle initially in completing the film and release it safely. It was thanks to Megastar Chiranjeevi who shouldered the onus of throwing light on our project and struggle that we managed everything. As we moved from one stage to another, things started going against us. Somehow, we could release the film and it is the audience who really blessed us with a verdict that filled our hearts with happiness. Even my last two films were considered to be genuine hits. But, I can proudly say that it was Arjun Suravaram that made me smile with pride and confidence. This film has given me back my smile after a gap,” Nikhil shared.

Nagineedu, who played father to the hero, paid his gratitude to all those who were involved in the project. Producer Akella Rajkumar mainly thanked Chirajneevi elevating the credibility to the film with his statements and participation in the pre-release event.

Director Santhosh expressed his joy for the response the film received from the audiences. Tagore Madhu, the presenter of the film, was also present.