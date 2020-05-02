Armed Forces to pay tribute to corona warriors

By | Published: 12:21 am

New Delhi: The Indian Armed Forces will conduct fly-pasts, light up ships at sea, play military bands and shower flower petals on hospitals treating coronavirus patients on Sunday in a grand display of gratitude to lakhs of people such as doctors, paramedics and policemen engaged in the country’s fight against the pandemic. The announcement was made by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat at a press conference in presence of Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

“The nation stood together and showed resilience in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. On behalf of Armed Forces, we want to thank all the corona warriors — doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards, delivery boys and media,” Gen Rawat said. “On May 3, there will be some special activities as a gesture of special gratitude by all three forces,” he, addressing his first press conference after assuming charge of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff in January. He said the fixed wing and fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force will conduct fly-pasts from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram and from Dibrugarh to Kutch on Sunday evening as a mark of respect to all front-line workers battling the pandemic. Gen Rawat said Indian Navy helicopters will shower flower petals on leading hospitals treating coronavirus patients. Navy will also deploy its warships in formations in coastal areas and the vessels will be lit up as part of the “thanksgiving” exercise on Sunday evening.

