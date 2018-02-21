Armenian firm helping students become tech-savvy

By | Published: 12:35 am 12:37 am

Hyderabad: One of the oldest continuously inhabited city Yerevan is home to a company that is changing the lives of young teenage students. The 223 sq km capital city of the Republic of Armenia houses the Tumo Centre for Creative Technologies that is slowly but steadily positively impacting the lives of students free of cost. The six-year-old company has a simple technique to make students digitally literate – offer them technologically driven courses and let them choose what they want to learn and how they want to learn.

All these learnings are done after school hours and about 15,000 students are part of the learning process. The company won the WITSA Chairman’s Award along with Government of Telangana’s Electronic Service Delivery (ESD) MeeSeva at the World Congress IT and Nasscom India Leadership Forum.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Tumo’s CEO Marie Lou Papazian said, “We want to make our younger generation digitally literate and that is the main focus of our government in Armenia as well. Going ahead, we plan to open such centres in Paris in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Paris, then in Moscow and then in Beirut as well.”

Papazian also said that she is hopeful of doing something here in India as well if any partnership works out here.