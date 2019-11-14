Army dream in jeopardy, teenager hangs self in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:50 am

Hyderabad: A teenage girl, who was allegedly depressed after fear over losing her chance to join the Indian Army gripped her, committed suicide by hanging in her house in Mirchowk late on Wednesday.

The girl G.Jayalakshmi(17), was an intermediate second year student from Sri Chaitanya College, Balapur.

According to the police, Jayalakshmi who was interested in joining the armed forces was preparing for the exams and practising for the physical tests as well for the last three months.

On Wednesday, her lecturer caught her while using a mobile phone in the class. The principal called her father and complained about this asking him to take her back home.

She went into the room and closed the door. When her family knocked on the door, there was no response from inside. When the door was forcibly opened, she was found hanging.

She left a suicide note for her younger brother asking him to join the Army as she “failed”. Police believe she must have slipped into depression thinking the incident would jeopardise her dream of joining the Army.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

