Army jawan among 3 killed in accident in Nagarkurnool

Nagarkurnool: An Army jawan from Achampet, who was going home on vacation after serving in Jammu and Kashmir met a tragic end on Sunday, after the car he was travelling in, overturned, killing him on the spot and severely injuring another person.

The accident took place in the wee hours on Sunday morning, as Sama Rajashekhar (38), a resident of Achampet mandal, was going home while on leave, after serving in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir. The car he was travelling in from Hyderabad to Achampet, overturned near Kishtampally stage on Hyderabad-Srisailam highway.

While Rajaeshekhar died on the spot, another person who was critically injured; was shifted to a local hospital.

In another accident, two women died and three others were injured, after the car they were travelling in, overturned on NH-44 in the wee hours of Sunday. The accident happened sometime early in the morning, when the driver of a car going from Pulivendhula to Hyderabad, took a cat’s nap, when the car overturned near Chilakatonipally stage in Peddamandhadi mandal.

Lakshmi Devi and Madhavi, two of the passengers were killed on the spot, whereas three others, who were seriously injured were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad. They were returning home after attending a ‘Dhwaja Sthambha Pratishthapana’ in Pulivendhula.