Army man from Jangaon tests positive for Coronavirus

By | Published: 12:03 am

Jangaon: An army soldier belonging to Bandanagaram village of Bachannapet mandal in the district has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The 35-year-old man was stated to be working with the Indian army in Punjab. He returned to the village on March 18 in a train in which Markaz attendees travelled. Since, he developed symptoms of Covid-19, samples were sent for test and tested positive, said DMHO A Mahender. He has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, for treatment.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .