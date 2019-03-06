Army officer’s wife enters Guinness book

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Hyderabad: Kiran Uniyal, wife of Colonel Sunil Uniyal, a serving Army Officer in Secunderabad Military Station, and a passionate martial arts practitioner recently achieved Guinness World Record for ‘Most full contact elbow strikes (one hand) in 3 minutes, 466 strikes’. This record features among the Best of Guinness World Record official video of Jan 2019.

According to a press release, Kiran, mother of two children, probably is the first women from the families of Armed Forces/Paramilitary Forces to achieve an individual Guinness World Record in India and Telangana in Martial Arts. She has dedicated her Guinness World Record to the Armed Forces women.

A diehard fan of Bruce Lee, she joined Taekwondo in her teenage and after a long gap in between, rejoined Taekwondo.

Kiran Uniyal so far achieved 11 World Records including six Guinness World Records in Martial Arts, Fitness and Social Work. She is also a philanthropist working for many causes, the release added.