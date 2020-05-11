Army personnel defrauded in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters duped an Army personnel of Rs 4.31 lakh on the pretext of arranging a loan for him. According to the police, the Army personnel, who works at an army establishment in Trimulgherry, got a call from some persons who told him that a loan of Rs 15 lakh was sanctioned to him by their finance company.

“Believing them, he transferred around Rs 4.31 lakh to the accounts provided by the conman. The amount was collected towards various fees for processing the loan amount,” said KVM Prasad, ACP, Cyber Crime.

The victim, after realising that he was duped, approached the police, who have booked a case and are investigating.

