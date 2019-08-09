Army personnel from TS, AP to help Karnataka in flood relief

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Hyderabad: The Karnataka State administration has sent a request to Headquarters, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA), Secunderabad for support in flood relief operations.

Accordingly, three columns, including 250 Army personnel have been deployed in Raichur, Yadgir and Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) districts along with engineers and medical teams. These columns are carrying out relief operations and assisting the district administration there, according to a press release.

Large number of locals have been rescued, provided medical aid and distributed with food packets. At the same time, the columns at 1EME Centre, Secunderabad are on standby for Srikakulam (AP) if assistance required.

Recruitment Rally

Indian Army is conducting a recruitment rally under Army Recruitment Office, Secunderabad at Dr BR Ambedkar Stadium, Karimnagar from October 7 to 17.

Candidates need to apply online only on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in from August 23 to September 22. Admit card will be issued online after September 23. Date of reporting at rally site will be intimated on admit card and the applicant can take print out of admit card after September 23.

Candidates can clarify all their recruitment related queries from the online mobile application ‘Army Calling’ and ARO Secunderabad Ph: 040-27740059.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter