Army Public School students excel in Class XII results

Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Students of Army Public School, Bolarum have excelled in the results of CBSE Class XII examinations.

In a press release on Tuesday, the school said Riya Rachel Mathew topped the city in Commerce stream by scoring 97.8 per cent marks. Arya Nanda of Science Stream secured 96.8 per cent marks and Shambhavi Datta of Humanities stream scored 96.8 per cent marks, the school said.

Four students have achieved 100 per cent scores in different subjects- Riya Rachel Mathews and Anurag Singh in Economics, Shambhavi Datta in Psychology and Arsia Tangria in Political Science.

The school said all 133 students who appeared for the board exams have passed with flying colours out of which 31 students scored above 95 per cent marks and 54 students scored above 90 per cent.

Army Public School, Bolarum principal Smitha Govind congratulated all students, mentors and parents of all the achievers.

