Army recruitment: Original mark sheet must

Hyderabad: Candidates participating in the future Army recruitment rally with effect from April 1 should produce their original mark sheet for class 10th and 12th for checking their eligibility, according to a press release. The submission of original mark sheet is because of variation in following the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) system by various education boards in the country and except for CBSE and ICSE Boards all other boards have a variation in the marks bracket in the CGPA system, according to press release.