Army recruitment rally begins in Karimnagar

Published: 11:11 pm

Karimnagar: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the army recruitment rally which commenced at the Ambedkar stadium here on Monday.

A total of 46,734 candidates from 33 districts were expected to attend the 10-day recruitment drive which would be on till October 17.

Running and other physical fitness tests were being conducted for aspirants to recruit them into the technical trade posts in the Indian Army.

Candidates, who had registered their names online for the rally, would attend the physical fitness test on the date allocated to them. Tests were being held in batches for aspirants, with each bathc comprising 250 aspirants. Later, a written examination would be conducted in Secundrabad for those who were selected in the physical fitness test.

Joint Collector G V Shyamprasad Lal visited Ambedkar Stadium and enquired with the army officials about the arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector said that the district administration had made all arrangements for the rally. It was great opportunity for youths to join the army, he said and urged them to do their best with commitment and sincerity.

