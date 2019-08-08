Army recruitment rally from Oct 7

By | Published: 1:06 am

Karimnagar: District Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed on Thursday instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements for Army Recruitment Rally to be held from October 7 to 17 at Ambedkar stadium here.

Collector conducted review meeting with the officials of various departments to discuss about the recruitment rally arrangements at Collectorate conference hall here on Thursday.

He informed that about 900 aspirants participated in previous recruitment rally held in Karimnagar. Similar kind of arrangements should be done this time too, he asked officials.

Collector instructed Karimangar Municipal Corporation Commissioner to arrange barricades, enclosures and toilets. Since a number of aspirants would take part in the rally, drinking water arrangements should be made inside as well as outside the stadium. Sanitation works should also be carried out frequently.

Maintenance of toilets and guest houses was the responsibility of district sports development officer. A medical camp along with two doctors, paramedical staff, ambulance, and emergency medicine should also be arrange at rally.

Collector directed District Revenue Officer to arrange computers, scanners, tables, chairs and staff from Collectorate. Accommodation for army officials would be made in Swashakthi college.

He asked Principals of colleges to ensure the participation of more number of students in rally by creating awareness programmes in colleges.

Collector informed to organise district-level free coaching for the youths those who participate in recruitment rally.

Colonel Pawan Puri, DRO Biksha Naik, KMC Commissioner Venugopal Reddy and others participated.

