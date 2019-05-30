Army veterans recall Air India’s medical emergency services

By | Published: 6:09 pm

Hyderabad: Air India surely knows how to win hearts with their services and an interesting conversation happened on Twitter regarding Air India’s assistance during medical emergency of army veterans. Remembering Operation Vijay that took place during the Kargil War, some war veterans shared how the airlines rendered services during a medical emergency.

It was all started with Major DP Singh, a Kargil war veteran, reminiscing how Dr. Prem, a military doctor, and the Air India helped him in reaching Delhi’s RR Hospital from Udhampur in Jammu.

“I was on DI (dangerously ill) (means any time die) evacuated till Jammu by chopper and from there I took Air India flight. At Jammu, my condition was inspected by Indian Air Force doctor Prem. Moment he entered the room, I tried wishing him but instead puked badly, spoiling his uniform fully. I was as embarrassed as he was calm. He finished his task in same way and went back by putting me at calm again. That is called duty above self,” DP Singh tweeted.

Singh said that it was his first flight ever and he took six seats to adjust his stretcher, “Like Maharaja as Air India says,” he added.

Touching incident of #OpVijay July 99: my intestinal injuries were not getting cured of infection. For better treatment I was shifted to RR hosp delhi from CH Udhampur.

Another army personnel Colonel DPK Pillay joined the bandwagon in recalling the assistance offered by the air lines and said he had an ‘Air India moment’ too. Pillay said, “Grenade blast injuries over my foot meant amputation but the Corps Cdr sanctioned my evacuation to Calcutta. I flew in six seats too and much to my surprise the captain announced that he has on board a wounded warrior and everyone to pray for my recovery.”

The air lines was quick in acknowledging DP Singh’s tweet and responded, “Air India is honoured to have played a role in assisting you to travel from Jammu to Delhi during your medical emergency. We feel proud to have been able to serve those who serve our glorious Nation. A big salute to #IndianArmy.”

