Armymen from MCEME develop ‘talking hands’

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Realising the communication problem between speakers and non-speakers of American Sign Language (ASL), a team of four army officers have developed talking hands, a gesture-to-speech translating glove.

The project was displayed during the 95th convocation ceremony of the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) here on Thursday.

The team led by Lt. Vikas Thakur said an attempt was made to bridge the communication gap by designing a portable glove that captures the user’s ASL gestures and outputs the translated text on a smartphone and then to speech mode.

The glove is equipped with flex sensors, reset switches and a gyroscope to measures flexion of the fingers along with the contact between fingers and the rotation of the hand.

The glove has Arduino mega microcontrollers that analyse sensor readings to identify the gesture from a library of learned gestures. The bluetooth module transmits the gesture to a smartphone. Using the device, ASL speakers may be able to communicate with others in an affordable and convenient way.

Thakur said the project was portable and user calibrated, with a smartphone application to make it user friendly. The flexible codes and hardware would enable the glove for further development. He added that it took two months

for them to develop the project.

Apart from talking hands, projects such as fabrication of a Go-Kart using electric drive, a hybrid bike and internet of things (IoT) colour based product sorting machines drew appreciation at the ceremony.

Army officers told to keep abreast of technology

Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) Commandant Lt General Paramjit Singh on Thursday underscored the need to keep pace with latest developments as technology was evolving very fast.

Participating as the chief guest at the 95th convocation ceremony of the college at the MCEME auditorium here, he congratulated the graduating officers on being conferred with BTech degree.

Singh said constant efforts were required to upgrade technology and to gain advantage over the adversary. He said as BTech graduates, the officers would be responsible for technical equipment and would have to associate themselves with the latest weapon systems. He also informed the graduating officers that actions taken by them would be closely monitored and that they needed to perform at very high pedestals.

“Learning is a never ending process and the strong foundation provided by the MCEME will help the officers excel in their career,” he said.

Singh advised them to make constant effort to update themselves technologically, as armies across the world were transforming from manpower-based ones into technology-driven forces.

MCEME Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor TSA Narayanan said the MCEME has highly qualified staff and state-of-the-art facilities like labs, integrated classrooms and IT infrastructure. The institute has recently linked up with the National Knowledge Network and is in the process of setting up procedures to harness the large knowledge pool existing in premier educational institutions like IIsT, IIsM, ISB, JNU and JNTU, Hyderabad.

Every year, as many as 400 officers and 3,000 other rank personnel are trained at the MCEME. The MCEME, established in 1953, trains technical capital for providing engineering support to the Indian Army.

