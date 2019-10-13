Arnold Schwarzenegger admires Tim Miller

By | Published: 5:04 pm

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger says he admires Terminator: Dark Fate director Tim Miller, adding that he shares a “really good rapport” with him.

“I just admired him. I loved what he did on Deadpool. I had a meeting with him and (at the time) he was going to do a second Deadpool. I said, “I want to be directed by you”. And he ended up dropping out of Deadpool 2 and he moved over to the Terminator and I was really happy about that. We had a really good rapport,” Schwarzenegger said.

“He was always very encouraging and very much into communicating with the actors. He’s a guy who really sees the whole thing as a team effort – and that’s what a movie like this needs. He was like that with everybody on set. He works with everyone together, it’s very collaborative,” he added.

Schwarzenegger loves what Miller brings to the world of Terminator. “What he has done with this movie is great. It’s at 110 percent in terms of energy. The way he pitched it to me was great, too. He was like, ‘We’re going to bring Linda back, and she’s going to be a big part of the story’. I was excited about all of those things and I was delighted with how they all played out on set. I thought he was fantastic,” added the actor.

Produced by James Cameron, the film brings back Schwarzenegger as The Terminator and Linda Hamilton, as an older Sarah Connor. Her son John will once again be played by Edward Furlong.