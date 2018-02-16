Arnold Schwarzenegger joins the cast of ‘Kung Fury’

By | Published: 10:38 am

Los Angeles: Veteran actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has joined the cast of action-comedy ‘Kung Fury’. The 70-year-old ‘Terminator’ star joins Michael Fassbender in the film, which will be a sequel to the short film of the same name.

The movie, to be written and directed by David Sandberg, will also star David Hasselhoff, who had featured in the original, reported Variety.

The feature film will be set in 1985’s Miami, which stays safe under the watchful eye of police officer Kung Fury through his Thundercops.

After the death of a Thundercop leads to the disbandment of the group, a mysterious villain comes to the fore to help the Fuhrer in his quest to attain the ultimate weapon.

David Sandberg will also feature in the movie and will be attached as producer, while David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame-Smith and Aaron Schmidt will co-produce. The feature-length project begins shooting this summer.