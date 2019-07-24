Around 15 per cent of couples in India in need of IVF assistance: Experts

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: Advancement of medical science and technology has fuelled growth of IVF industry and has provided childless couples effective treatment options, said specialists on the eve of World IVF Day.

The World IVF Day is celebrated on July 25 marking the birth of first IVF baby Louise Brown on the same day in 1978. According to doctors, 10 per cent to 15 per cent of married couples in India were in need of IVF assistance.

The evolution of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) has helped provide safer treatment options for couples who had been unable to conceive for different reasons, they said.

“Major milestones in perfecting IVF developed quickly since 1978, improving the success rate associated with ART and the number of couples opting for IVF treatment,” said Dr Saroja Koppala, Fertility Consultant, NOVA IVI Fertility.

Witnessing system

Oasis Centre for Reproductive Medicine has launched ‘Electronic Witnessing System’ (EWS) initiative at all its facilities. The new system is another layer of security to prevent mixing up of biological samples.

“The hi-tech EWS system has been designed to safeguard transparency and ensure that the IVF process is undertaken without human errors. The system will ‘track and trace’ every single stage of the treatment process, which will improve quality control and reduce laboratory-based risk,” said Dr Durga G Rao, co-founder and medical director of Oasis Centre for Reproductive Medicine.

