Around 170 persons under quarantine at Unani College in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: Around 170 persons are under quarantine at the Government Nizamia Tibbi College at Charminar since Wednesday. The State government has designated the college as a level -1 hospital. Among those put under quarantine at the hospital are Indonesian and Iran nationals. This apart, there are several members of the Tablighi Jamaat brought for screening from various areas in the west and the south of the city.

“Around 170 persons are at the hospital and put under quarantine. Most of them are suspected cases,” said Dr MA Farooqui, Additional Director, AYUSH (Unani) and incharge principal Government Nizamia Tibbi College.

The police have put up restrictions on movement of people around the hospital. The entry into the building is restricted except for staff of the hospital. Syed Rafeeq, Additional DCP (South), said the police are taking all measures to provide safety of the doctors and the staff.

