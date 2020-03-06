Around 2,000 turn up for SHE Team Run in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: A SHE Team Run was organised by the Hyderabad Police in view of the International Women’s Day at Charminar on Friday morning. Around 2,000 women and girls participated in the 5k and 2k runs.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, along with DGP M Mahendar Reddy, flagged off the event. Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister said the Telangana Police were making sincere efforts to ensure safety and security of all the women in the State. He said the Police Department was sincerely following up cases pertaining to crime against women and seeing that guilty get punishment. The government had set up the Bharosa Centre and introduced SHE Teams to instil confidence among women. He asked the women and girls to reach out to the police in case they need any help.

