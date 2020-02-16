Arrange helicopters for Vemulawada jatara devotees: Minister to officials

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: Excise and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud advised the officials that if possible, arrange helicopters for devotees from Hyderabad to take part in Maha Shivaratri jatara to be held in Vemulawada from February 20.

The Minister wanted the officials to design a package including special darshan, food and other facilities for pilgrims from Hyderabad. He instructed the officials to take a decision by discussing higher officials. Srinivas Goud on Sunday visited the Vemulawada temple and inspected jatara arrangements after having the darshan of Lord Rajarajeshwara Swamy.

Minister informed that IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao was planning to develop tourism circuit by linking Vemulawada shrine, Nampalli gutta and Mid Manair reservoir.

Water in Godavari river was available for 300 kilometers stretch. It was materialised only because of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who completed Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project on war-footing manner. Talking about jatara arrangements, Srinivas Goud instructed the officials arrange big hoarding of jatara in Hyderabad and other areas of the State.

Provide safe and protected drinking water to devotees during the jatara by fixing taps to water tanks. Besides drinking water, bathrooms, toilets, lighting and other arrangements would also be made.

Cultural programmes would also be conducted on a grand scale, he said and wanted tourism department officials to run special buses to bring pilgrims from Hyderabad. Instructing the tourism officials to prepare proposals for construction of additional rooms in the local tourism hotel, he advised the authorities to take steps to service fruits after meal in the hotel.

Devotees eat fruits on the occasion of shivaratri jagarana, he said and assured to setup fruit stalls in four to five places by talking with big fruit vendors in Hyderabad.

