Arrangement in place for counting in Adilabad

By | Published: 10:17 pm

Adilabad: Elaborate arrangements are in place for counting of votes in municipalities elections on Saturday. Venues have already been arranged for counting of votes in 11 municipalities across erstwhile Adilabad district. Fate of over 1,400 candidates, wrapped in ballot boxes, will be revealed after the counting process.

Erstwhile Adilabad’s 11 municipalities, Adilabad, Mancherial, Naspur, Luxettipet, Kyathanpalli, Bellampalli, Kaghaznagar, Nirmal, Khanapur and Bhainsa witnessed polls on January 22. As many as 1,412 candidates were in fray from 309 wards belonging to the municipalities. 4.23 lakh voters exercised their franchise. A total of 847 polling stations were created in these civic bodies.

Counting of votes is to be held at Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam’s kalyana mandapam in Adilabad. Agriculture Market Yard of Mancherial town was earmarked for counting votes of Mancherial municipality. Singareni Seva Bhavan has been allotted for counting votes of Naspur municipality, while Kyathanpalli’s votes will be counted at Singareni Club in Ramakrishnapur town.

Similarly, counting of votes to Luxettipet and Bellampalli municipalities will be held at Old Mandal Parishad Development Officer’s office and Tahsildar’s office, respectively. MPDO’s office is the venue for the counting of Chennur civic body. Counting of votes belonging to Nirmal, Khanapur, Bhainsa and Kaghaznagar municipalities will be carried out in respective towns.

According to authorities concerned, votes polled on postal ballots will be counted initially. The process of counting is likely to be completed by afternoon. Observers, supervisors and assistant supervisors have already been appointed for conducting the counting. Draw of lots system will be followed for deciding winner in case of candidates register equal votes in a ward.

Collectors of Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district convened awareness meeting with the counting staff and instructed them to be cautious while calculating votes. The staff was given identity cards. Restrictions were imposed on traffic at the venues of the counting. Election of chairperson will be organised on indirect basis on January 27.

