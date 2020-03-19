Arrangements in place for Class X exams in Adilabad

By | Published: 1:33 am

ADILABAD/MANCHERIAL : Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of Class X examination slated to be held from March 19 to April 6.

According to information provided by authorities of the Education Department, 10,600 students of Adilabad district and 11,172 students belonging to Mancherial district will appear the examinations. As many as 9,871 pupils of Nirmal and 7,787 students from Kumram Bheem Asifabad district will attend the examination.

As many as 58 centres were created in Mancherial district for organising the examinations and 51 venues were identified in Adilabad district. A total of 41 centres were arranged in Nirmal district. Sufficient Chief Superintendents and Custodian Officers, invigilators have been deployed. Special teams were formed for checking mass copying.

“In the wake of the scare of novel corona virus, sanitisers will be kept at the venues for helping students to clean their hands. Similarly, face masks would be given to them for free. Parents need to be worried about the wards. All arrangements were in place for the smooth conduct of the examinations,” Adilabad District Educational Officer Dr Ravinder Reddy said.

The authorities said that stern action would be taken against those who indulge in copying and leak of question papers as reported in Nirmal district last year. They cautioned that action would be initiated against private school if they harass students by denying hall tickets. They suggested the pupils to download hall tickets from the website of department for appearing in the examinations.

The students are advised to reach the venues in advance by an hour even though the rule of disallowing if delayed by a minute is not imposed. They will be permitted to appear the examinations till five minutes following commencement of the test. They are suggested not to carry electronic gadgets. They are requested to follow instructions given by authorities.

