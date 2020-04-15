Arrangements in place for export of mangoes: Mancherial Collector

By | Published: 9:17 pm

Mancherial: Collector Bharati Hollikeri said that arrangements were made for enabling farmers to export mangoes to neighboring Maharashtra’s Nagpur, a hub of mangoes. She convened a meeting with authorities of horticulture and other departments over marketing of mangoes here on Wednesday.

Bharati informed that the government would directly purchase mangoes from farmers in their orchards in the month of May and facilities were created to those who sell their produce in Nagpur, besides Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) which procures mangoes. She recalled that the society had bought 135 quintals of fine quality mangoes last year and it would procure any quantity this year as well.

The Collector advised the farmers to utilise one of the three options and to avoid losses in the sector. She assured that permission would be given if they want to transport mangoes to Nagpur. She cautioned that vehicles would be seized if the owners charge more rates than past. She suggested the growers to call toll free number 1800 180 4200 for reporting grievances.

District Horticulture Officer Gangadhar, District Rural Development Officer Sheshadri, Agriculture Officer Veeraiah, Transport Officer Kishtaiah and many other officials were present.

