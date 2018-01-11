Arrangements in place for jatara at Vemulawada

By | Published: 1:09 am

Rajanna-Sircilla: Elaborate arrangements have been made for Maha Shivaratri Jatra to be held from January 12 to 14 at Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple.

Since scores of devotees will visit the shrine, district administrations in coordination with temple authorities are making arrangements in the temple town for the convenience of the pilgrims.

As part of the job, district Collector D Krishna Bhaskar organised coordination meeting with officials of Revenue, Police, Panchayat Raj and other departments at temple premises on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector asked officials to make necessary arrangements for the convenience of devotees, like, drinking water, sanitation, lighting and others.

Local MLA Ch Ramesh Baby, Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Kampatia, Town Panchayat Chairman Namala Uma and others participated in the coordination meeting.