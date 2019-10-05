Arrangements in place for Navaratri Utsavalu in Basara

By | Published: 9:07 pm 9:32 pm

Nirmal: Elaborate arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of finale of Navaratri Utsavalu, nine-day long festivities at the ancient Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam in Basar slated for Sunday.

The historical temple was decked up for the festivities. It is being illuminated with colorful lamps. Security was stepped up for preventing untoward incidents. All places have come under surveillance of CCTV cameras. Large contingents of policemen were deployed all over the temple town. Priests will perform special prayers to the presiding deity.

Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy visited the shrine and presented silk clothing to the deity on Saturday. He was accompanied by Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy. He was welcomed by priests of the temple. He instructed authorities to take steps for avoiding inconvenience to the devotees.

On the finale, parents make a beeline to the abode of Saraswathi for initiating their children to world of alphabets, a ritual known as Aksharabhasyam. Voluntary organisations and National Cadet Corps and local youngsters and members of Sri Satya Sai Samiti render services at the shrine and manage crowd during the festivities.

Nearly one lakh devotees from various parts of Telangana and neighboring Maharashtra are expected to take part in the festivities and to throng the shrine on the finale. The devout are being fed by a spiritual organisation led by a saint, Gadipur Maharaj belonging to Nanded in Maharashtra for nine days. Volunteers of various spiritual organisations are extending their support to cops in managing crowd.

Believed to be constructed some 5,000 years ago on the northern banks of Godavari, the shrine is the only temple of Saraswathi, the goddess of learning, in southern India. It is believed that sage Vyas had worshipped goddess Saraswathi during the times of Mahabharata. It sees revenue of Rs 18 crore per annum and is thronged by nearly 15 lakh devotees annually.

‘Innovative schemes of KCR help rural developing’

Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy asserted that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was implementing innovative schemes, helping rural parts of Telangana to become role model to the country. He was addressing a meeting held on the final of the 30-day action plan for developing rural parts at Vatoli village in Bhainsa mandal on Saturday.

Indrakaran Reddy informed that the first of its kind month-long special drive was taken up for putting the rural parts in the track of growth. He opined that villages should excel in sanitation and greenery, besides achieving financial empowerment and development on many fronts. He added that the TRS-led government had brought in several reforms to strengthen rural civic bodies.

The Minister stated that the government was supplying quality yet uninterrupted power to agriculture and other sectors round the clock, unlike any other state of the country. He requested villagers to shun consumption of plastics, to keep premises clean and to plant saplings. He told authorities concerned and heads of village administration to sincerely implement decisions made during the programme.

Later, Indrakaran Reddy released paper carry bags manufactured by gram panchayat of Vatoli. Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy, Farmers Agriculture Coordinating Commmitee chairman K Ramkishan Reddy, former ZP Chairperson Lolam Shyam Sundar and local public representatives were present.

The Minister, participating in separate event in Nirmal district headquarters, said that the government was striving hard, helping farmers to achieve financial empowerment, by introducing many schemes. He added that Agriculture Extension Officers were responsible for avoiding shortage of fertilizers and pesticides.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter