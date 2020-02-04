Arrangements in place for Sammakka-Sarakka jatara in Karimnagar

By | Published: 11:18 pm

Karimnagar: Elaborate arrangements have been made for Sammakka-Sarakka jatara to be held in different places in erstwhile Karimnagar district. The biennal tribal fair will start with the arrival of Sarakka at the altars on February 5 and concludes with the culmination of goddesses into forest on February 8.

Scores of devotees are expected to the jatara to have darshan of the goddesses on Thursday when the presiding deity Sammakka would arrive the altars. While huge number of pilgrims would throng Medaram, some devotees attend local jataras. The district administration made adequate arrangements in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagitial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts for the jatara.

In Karimnagar, venue of Rekurthi jatara has been decked up for the fete. Besides cleaning the areas, drinking water, lighting, medical camp and other arrangements were made for the convenience of the devotees. Keeping in the mind last year’s rush, authorities have made six separate queue lines for men and women. Drinking water taps are arranged with Mission Bhagirath water. Besides separate toilets for men and women, temporary changing rooms are also arranged for women devotees. Police control room and help desks are also set up at the venues for the convenience of the devotees.

Separate parking places have also been identified to park the vehicles coming from Karimnagar, Jagitial, Sircilla and Vemulwada. In order to control crime, police have installed CC cameras in different places and connected them to control room. Similar arrangements have also been made at jatara spots in Godavarikhani and Anthargoan on the bank of the river Godavari in Peddapalli district.

