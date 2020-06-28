Arrangements in place for TS-ECET on July 4

By | Published: 4:48 pm

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements are being put in place for conducting the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS-ECET) 2020 on July 4.

The test will be held at 42 centres including 38 in the State and four in Andhra Pradesh. The exam will be organised in two sessions i.e. 9 am to 12 noon for candidates who applied for ECE, EIE, CSE and EEE subjects and 3 pm to 6 pm for CIV, CHE, MEC, MIN, MET, PHM, BSM subjects.

As many as 27,993 students have applied for the test and the same number of hall-tickets have been generated by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad which is organising the test. Candidates can download hall-tickets using their registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth from the website http://ecet.tsche.ac.in till Jun 30.

“Arrangements for conducting the TS-ECET 2020 are being made in all respects with required facilities for candidates,” JNTU-H registrar and TS-ECET convener Dr. M Manzoor Hussain said.

In order to familiarise students with the computer-based test mode of exam, the university has conducted training and awareness programmes. This apart, students can take a mock test which has been made available on the website. The students have been advised to visit the test centre one day before the exams to identify the exact location and route to the centre given in the hall-ticket.

The ECET is conducted for diploma holders and BSc (Mathematics) degree candidates for admissions into second-year BE/BTech and BPharmacy courses in both university and private unaided professional institutions in the State.

