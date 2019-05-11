Arrangements in place for Karimnagar LS polls counting

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Karimnagar: Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed informed that arrangements for the counting of Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency were under progress. Counting would be held at SRR College on May 23. Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, the Collector said there were seven Assembly constituencies — Karimnagar, Choppadandi, Manakondur, Huzurabad, Husnabad, Vemulawada and Sircilla in Karimnagar parliament segment.

Counting would begin at 8 am in the morning. EVMS would be opened at 8.30 am after counting postal ballot votes. There would be 14 tables in every counting hall. Informing that rounds wise counting would be held, he said counting of Karimnagar constituency would be held in 29 rounds. According to Election Commission instructions, VVPAT slips would be counted by selecting five polling stations from each Assembly constituency. People could get updates of counting by downloading Suvidha app.

Earlier, the Collector conducted a meeting with the representatives of various political parties to discuss Karimnagar Lok Sabha votes counting. Special election officer Pravinya, DRO Biksha Naik, Zilla Parishad CEO Venkata Madhava Rao and others participated.