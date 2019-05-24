Arrangements in place to meet water demand in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Managing Director M Dana Kishore said all the required arrangements, including deployment of 130 more water tankers on hire basis, were in place to meet the drinking water demand this season.

Last year, about 1800 to 2000 water tanker trips were made every day to supply water to different areas in the city and this year the same has been increased to around 3000 to 3600 trips a day. Compared to last year, there is an increase of about 60 per cent in the water tanker utility, said Kishore during a meeting with officials on Friday.

Last April, drinking water was being supplied through 55,135 trips and this year 88,231 trips were operated to quench the thirst of different areas. Similarly, last May about 67,630 trips were operated and this May already 82,134 trips have been completed, he said.

To ensure effective supply to domestic sector, instructions have been issued not to exceed supplies of more than three tankers of 20 KL capacity and five tankers of 10 KL capacity to commercial customers a day. If there is more demand for drinking water, these tankers should be utilised to supply water to domestic customers.

“All measures are being taken to set up filling stations at 20 locations at the earliest to ensure prompt and early supply of water,” he said.

All the General Managers, Managers and Linemen have been directed to conduct field inspections during water supply and create awareness among those, who release water onto the roads and the need to conserve water, said a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.