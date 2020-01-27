Arrangements made for counting of votes in Karimnagar

By | Published: 1:08 am

KARIMNAGAR: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation votes to be held at SRR college here on Monday. Out of 60 divisions, the election was held for 58 as two corporators from 20 and 37 divisions were elected unanimously. The counting process, which will start at 7 am, will be held in three rounds. A total of 58 tables have been arranged to count ballots.

