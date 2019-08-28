Arrangements in place for KCR’s PRLIS visit

By | Published: 9:22 pm

Wanaparthy: Officials from Irrigation, Revenue and other departments on Wednesday were busy preparing reports regarding the status of Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project (PRLIS), a day before Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s visit to the Palamuru region.

The Chief Minister, during the day-long visit, will inspect and review the progress of the project works at various reservoirs and pumping stations across Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and Kollapur MLA B Harshavardhan Reddy had inspected the PRLIS works in various packages on Tuesday and had taken stock of the progress of various tunnels, reservoirs, pumphouses and other works of the project.

Edula reservoir bund was painted with colours and its surroundings were decorated as Rao is expected to spend maximum time here holding a review meeting. A helipad has also been set up near the reservoir.

On Wednesday, Niranjan Reddy and Nagarkurnool MLA M Janardhan Reddy also visited Vattem reservoir.