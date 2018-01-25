Arrangements ready for Republic Day celebrations in Adilabad

By | Published: 9:26 pm

Adilabad: Arrangements are in place for Republic Day celebrations in four districts on Friday. Collector D Divya inspected Police Parade Grounds in Adilabad on Thursday. She was accompanied by Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier.

Both Divya and Warrier said all arrangements had been made for celebrating 69th Republic Day in a grand style. They said venue was decorated with tricolour flags. Seating arrangements for dignitaries and general public were in place.

Warrier said heavy bandobust was in place and 100 policemen had been deployed for preventing untoward incidents. Town’s Inspector V Suresh was designated as special officer for organising different events. Reserve Inspector B James would head the police parade.

In Nirmal and Mancherial, Collector M Prasanti and Joint Collector Surender Rao visited venues of the celebrations. They instructed authorities concerned to make required arrangements for organising Republic Day.

