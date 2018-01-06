Array of weaves, crafts on display at Hyderabad’s N Convention

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: Showcasing exquisite sarees and dresses by designers and weavers from different parts of the country, ‘Aakruthi Vastra’, a two-day exhibition was inaugurated at N Convention Centre here on Friday.

Organised by the Crafts Council of Telangana, a non-profit organisation, the exhibition was inaugurated by Special Chief Secretary CR Gayathri Ramachandran.

Nirmala, committee member of Crafts Council of Telangana, said, “In order to support craftsmen and run welfare schemes for them, the exhibition ‘Aakruthi Vastra’ is being held every year. Over 72 handloom stalls are arranged from all over the country.”

The textiles showcased at the exhibition include Alankrit Banarasi Weaves showing exclusive Banarasi sarees, Aadya Studio having Gadwal cotton silks on display and Omaana Jaipur having contemporary to chic to ethnic.

Chetna Nanda of Chitih Sparking Gems said the products at the stall were real stones and cut in Jaipur in different shapes. She added, “The necklace, chains and earrings are four times cheaper than the ones in shops and the items come in a range of Rs 300 to Rs 30,000.”