Four arrested for cricket betting in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: In a joint operation conducted by the Malkajgiri Police Special Operations Team and Medipally police, four persons were arrested on charges of cricket betting. Rs 62,190 and five mobile phones were seized from them.

The arrested persons were identified as K Srinivas (23), K Sridhar (21), P Sai Kumar (27) and R Sai Kumar (22), all residents of Uppal. Srinivas, a private employee in a reputed mobile company, was involved in cricket betting for the last six months and was collecting money from punters in Medipally and Uppal areas.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, SOT, Syed Rafeeq said the betting was being organised on the ongoing T-20 matches in New Zealand. “Kumar and his accomplices were caught red-handed during the New Zealand Vs England match held on Tuesday,” he said, adding that money transaction was going on through PayTm Payment Bank accounts. Police, who booked a case under the Gaming Act, handed over the suspects to Medipally police for further investigation.