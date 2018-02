Arrows down Pirates by seven wickets

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:22 pm

Hyderabad: Adilabad Arrows defeated Palamur Pirates by seven wickets in the All Stars Cricket Telangana State Premier League at the Lal Bahadur Stadium.

Brief Scores: Palamur Pirates 114/8 in 20 overs (Karthik 39, Bhanu Prakash 29) lost to Adilabad Arrows 115/3 in 16.1 overs (Charan Teja 51, Kireeti 42; Anjaneyulu 2/18); Nalgonda Knights 103 in 20 overs (Md Zakiruddin 25, Uday 18; Minhaj 2/11, Zafar 2/10, Gaurav Sharma 2/20) lost to Indur Icons 104/4 in 15 overs (Khaju 45, Iliyas 22; Vamshi Goud 1/6, Mahesh 1/12)