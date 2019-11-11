Arsenal need international break, says striker Alexandre Lacazette

By | Published: 1:07 pm

Leeds: Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette said that the side needs an international break as they are losing confidence.

“We miss confidence and we need an international break. I hope we are going to come back well. We need to work more than we do now to find confidence,” Goal.com quoted Lacazette as saying.

Lacazette remarks come after Arsenal faced a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Leicester City in the Premier League encounter on Saturday.

In the game, the first-half remain goalless but Arsenal had the chances to score which they failed.

Jamie Vardy (68th minute) and James Madison (75th minute) scored one goal each in the second half to hand their side a 2-0 win over Arsenal. The Gunners have now failed to win their past five games in all competitions.

Lacazette has scored just twice this season for the Gunners and hasn’t been included in France’s squad for upcoming games against Moldova and Albania.

“We are very disappointed, we had chances in the first half against Leicester. We couldn’t score and you need to take your chances in this type of game,” Lacazette said.

According to Lacazette, the club needs to work hard for the upcoming fixtures.

“We have to work again and keep working every day. But I think we didn’t play so bad, we just missed our chances in the first half,” he added.

Arsenal are at the sixth spot in the Premier League points table with 17 points in 12 games.

“We want to be top four of course. Now we are nine points behind Chelsea and Leicester and it is going to be hard but everything is possible in football. We still have time until the end of the season. We are going to work to come back,” Lacazette said.

The club will now face Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London on November 23.