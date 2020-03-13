Arsenal’s Arteta, Callum of Chelsea test positive for coronavirus

By | Published: 12:16 pm 12:39 pm

London: Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi are the latest football personalities who have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

In a statement, Arsenal said that they have closed their London Colney training centre after they Arteta tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed,” said Arteta.

On the other hand, Chelsea said that Callum displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and has not been at the training ground since then as a precaution.

However, after testing positive, he will undergo a period of self-isolation.

Meanwhile, three Leicester City players have shown symptoms of infecting COVID-19 and have been isolated from the rest of the squad.

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has also tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A giants confirmed on Thursday.

“The footballer, Daniele Rugani has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” read a statement. “Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him.”

Spain’s La Liga has already decided to suspend its next two match days after Real Madrid, who were to play on one of the matchdays, said that it has placed its players and staff under quarantine after one of the members of its basketball team tested positive for coronavirus.

South America’s football governing body, CONMEBOL, has also asked FIFA to suspend the beginning of World Cup qualifiers slated for the end of March due to coronavirus pandemic.