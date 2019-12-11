Art and creative fair on December 14 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:12 pm 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: GoFloaters, an on-demand space brand, is hosting one-of-its-kind art and creative fair ‘Be Your Own Boss’ in the city at Portafilter Coffee House on December 14.

The event will have more than 10 stalls showcasing a wide variety of handmade products and goodies by the solopreneurs, independent designers, crafters, creations and hobbyists from the city. The public is invited to network, socialise and shop from the exhibited products and encourage the budding talents.

The creative entrepreneurship scene is rapidly increasing in Hyderabad.

“BYOB is a classic platform for developing passion and hobby into a business. This is what entrepreneurship is all about right? We are happy to provide affordable exhibit opportunities. GoFloaters will continue to spearhead the momentum to build and nurture local entrepreneurs, start-ups from different fields,” says Srivatsan Padmanabhan, co-founder & COO of GoFloaters.

The event was previously held across Chennai and Bangalore at GoFloaters locations and had the participation of 20-plus solopreneurs and walk-ins of more than 650, a press release said. For more details: https://www.gofloaters.com/event/be-your-own-boss-hyderabad/

