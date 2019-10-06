Art is away of life for him

By | Mausumi Sucharita | Published: 12:42 am 12:15 am

American Trappist monk, writer, social activist, and scholar of comparative religion Thomas Merton, once said: “Art enables us to find ourselves and lose ourselves at the same time.” Those who are passionate about art can definitely relate to this adage. Recently, a group of such like-minded people came together from across the city to share and learn about art at a workshop organised by International Watercolour Society (IWS).

Watercolour medium is one of the most ancient techniques and has been revived recently across the globe through IWS. G Rajkumar, head of Telangana unit, IWS, who was the coordinator for the programme, says the idea behind the workshop is to encourage people in Hyderabad to take up watercolour paintings as these days most of the popular artists are using oil or acrylic medium because of their sale value and longevity.

Rajkumar, who started painting way back in school and continued while pursuing his civil engineering, says he always liked watercolours and it has been his favourite medium. Easel, brushes, papers and colours have been his constant companion. He honed his skills over the years while working in different capacities for humanitarian aid agencies in Afghanistan, Nepal, and North Korea. He was also in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as Tsunami coordinator and in Haiti for earthquake relief work.

As a humanitarian aid worker, he got an opportunity to observe a lot about people and he tries to bring out those experiences and emotions through his artwork. The international artist who has held exhibitions in various countries, such as the UAE, Malaysia, Slovenia, Italy, India, Bangladesh, and Ukraine, says to become a good artiste one must observe keenly, because 70 per cent of the work involves observation and rest 30 per cent is how you transform it into your creation using colours.

He says wherever he went he learnt something new and unique about art. When he was in Afghanistan, people were forced to stay indoors after office hours due to security threat and there was nothing much to do. Staff was not allowed to bring their families along with them to conflict areas and he used this alone time to develop some quality artwork.

He says everyone there worked under immense pressure and painting was a way to de-stress for him. He went around looking for art material and book on famous artists of the region whenever he could and during a couple of such outings, he was amazed to find excellent art material at the Iran-Afghanistan border.

Art has no boundaries; if one wants to learn, all one needs to do is look around, says the seasoned painter. “An artist must be clear about what he or she wants to do, once you decide what your favourite subject is, you must improvise with every piece you create. It takes a lot of effort and dedication to stick to the field,” adds Rajkumar.

The artist, who loves being on the move, is in Hyderabad to complete his PhD thesis on ‘Trans-boundary disaster management between India and Nepal’, so while he is home spending time with family, he has also taken up the mantle to popularise watercolours in Hyderabad. He plans to create a strong force of like-minded people who are serious about working with watercolours, which, according to him, is a challenging and dynamic medium, and one needs to work constantly at finding solutions.

