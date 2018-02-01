Art expo on US-India ties

By | Published: 1:41 am

Hyderabad: The US Consulate General Hydecrabad in association with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited organised an art exhibition at Ameerpet Interchange Metro Station.

The art exhibition is being conducted to commemorate the 70 years of US-India bilateral relations and features the art work done by students of different schools in the city on the “US-India relationship”. The exhibition was inaugurated by Consul General Katherine Hadda and HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy here on Wednesday.

Spaking on the occasion, Katherine Hadda said the art work by students was refreshing and beautiful. Complimenting the HMRL, she said Hyderabad Metro was one of the best Metros in the world. Fifty shortlisted art works of students from four different schools are being displayed at the exhibition, which will be open till February 14.