Art for a greater cause

By | Published: 12:06 am 10:24 pm

This is not the first time that Hyderabadi intermediate student Pranav Sai Jasti is making headlines with his humane gesture. This emerging artist’s paintings were exhibited in the State Art Gallery at Kavuri Hills last year and he announced that the amount raised through it will be used to support the healthcare of the underprivileged. He named his solo painting exhibition as ‘Art for a Cause’.

So, at this juncture of global pandemic crisis, he again proves that he is a citizen hero. Pranav donated an amount of Rs 2,20,000 he raised through the sales of his paintings to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support the government’s fight against Covid-19. Pranav handed over the cheque to the State IT & MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao.

KTR shared Pranav’s generous gesture on Twitter on Thursday with the caption, “My #CitizenHeroes today is a young boy Pranav Sai Jasti who is in his 12th grade and is an artist. He has showcased his art under the name “Art for a Cause” at state art gallery & raised 2,20,000 through sales. He contributed the same to Telangana CMRF #TelanganaFightsCorona.”

My #CitizenHeroes today is a young boy Pranav Sai Jasti who is in his 12th grade and is an artist He has showcased his art under the name “Art for a Cause” at state art gallery & raised ₹ 2,20,000 through sales He contributed the same to Telangana CMRF #TelanganaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/OsvwF15nFN — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 8, 2020



Pranav is showing a way to students and unemployed youngsters in the State who wish to support the State government in the fight against coronavirus. The young artist got the idea of helping the underprivileged during his internship days at Neelima, Aayush and Yashoda hospitals. Then, he decided to donate the money he earns by selling his art for better healthcare for the poor. And he realises that this is the right time to support the public healthcare system.

Pranav started painting when he was in Class I. Later, he started taking art lessons and experimented with different media like oil pastels, soft pastels, charcoal, pencils, water colour paints, and acrylic paints.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .