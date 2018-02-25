Missamma: Art imitating life

By | Published: 12:32 am 11:22 pm

Missamma, a film that is counted among the classics of Telugu Cinema, was a bilingual film produced by Vijaya Productions in 1955. Circumstances lead a young christian woman (Savitri) and a Hindu man (NTR) to act as husband and wife to land jobs as teachers in a village school run by the local zamindar.

The film was a turning point for actor Savitri, who till then, was known for playing soft characters. Also, the way she got into the skin of the character was admirable since she was not the initial choice for the role.

When Missamma was being written by Chakrapani based on two of his translated tales from Bengali, he seems to have written it keeping actor Bhanumathi in mind for the female lead character who was a bold lady. The film’s director LV Prasad even completed shooting four reels of the movie with her. But, a minor misunderstanding changed the fate of the film and, in turn, its lead actor.

Those were the days when the writer and the director were accorded the highest importance and the stars acted according to the director’s wishes. It so happened that due to a religious ritual (Varalakshmi vratham) at home, Bhanumathi informed her producers Nagi Reddi-Chakrapani and director LV Prasad that she would report to the sets only in the afternoon that day. Unfortunately, none of them noticed the letter kept by her assistant on Chakrapani’s table. Chakrapani, a stickler for discipline, aired his displeasure to her when she came to the sets in the afternoon. A strong-willed Bhanumathi walked out of the movie as she saw no reason to apologise, and a furious Chakrapani immediately replaced her with Savitri who was playing the second lead in the film. In later years, many have observed traces of Bhanumathi’s influence in Savitri’s expressions and voice modulation.

The film also reflected the then current economic scenario when unemployment was on the rise, eight years after the Independence, which is why the protagonists are forced to take drastic steps. The critics also pointed out that the plot of the two strangers meeting in a park and concocting a plan to pose as a teacher couple was not plausible. Though a big success, another major flaw in the film was the character development of Savitri’s role. She is shown to be a Christian woman with a good knowledge of Carnatic music which is established in the opening scene of the film. Her entry is juxtaposed with the tunes of Tyagaraja. Later, when she is fighting with her sister (Jamuna) over NTR, Relangi’s character compares the two to Krishna’s wives, Rukmini and Satyabhama. In that scene, she behaves as if she’s ignorant of the analogy. It doesn’t fit well with what we already know about the character’s knowledge of Carnatic music and mythological stories. Despite this, the movie left a big impact on the audience. It is said a lady delivered a baby girl in a theatre while the film was playing and named her ‘Missamma’.

The music was composed by S Rajeswara Rao which was a stupendous success and the evergreen songs like Brindavanamadi andaridi, Aaduvari matalaku, Ravoyi Chandamama and Telusukanave chelli/yuvathi continue to thrill listeners to this day.