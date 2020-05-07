Art in the time of lockdown

By | Published: 7:34 pm

There is nothing like a lockdown to get those creative juices flowing. This statement holds true for many artists here and across the globe that have used the time spent indoors to create breathtaking works of art.

Closer home, city-based artist Instagrammers who otherwise remain busy doing workshops during these months have effectively used social media tools to finish long-pending art works and creations which required time and patience.

With abundant time on her hands, Amrutha Routhu who is a pro with mandalas decided to conduct online workshops while experimenting with ideas for her next creation. “With my own art, I try to do a little bit everyday whenever I get time after chores. I do a post every two days, so that is also a sort of motivator for me to do something constructive,” says Amrutha.

Sharing tips on doodling, creating illustrations and zentangles in two-hour-long workshops on Zoom app, she is very happy with the feedback she has been receiving from the participants as many are first-timers. “Every batch starts with basic sketching tips and then moves to designs and patterns. By the end of it, one has a basic idea of creating a mandala. Many people send me photographs of their creation which is very encouraging,” adds Amrutha who shares her works on her Instagram page @amrutharts.

Well-known illustrator Priyatham chose to finish the #sixfanarts challenge which has been around for some time. “Previously, I was busy with lot of orders so I didn’t really get to it. Now orders are on the backburner. So, I picked six most popular characters requested by my followers and decided to finish them. Each of them takes a day to finish. I would have kept pushing on doing this had it not been for the lockdown,” shares Priyatham.

Mixed media artist Radha Yamini chose to go out of her comfort zone and worked on her first-ever digital portrait and then did a live session on her Instagram handle @rad_art_1 for her followers teaching them how to create portraits which included the whole shebang — drawing hairline, eyes, nose, lips — all free of cost.

While she has been toying with the idea of online classes, right now, the self-taught artist is choosing to focus on enhancing her skills. “There are many ideas I want to work on, the digital portrait was the first of them. One shouldn’t feel pressured to do something every day, the key is to find that perfect space between relaxation and productivity. Art has a great therapeutic value,” reflects Radha.

Like her, 26-year-old Sreelikhi Gadiparthi who is fascinated by folk arts is brushing up her skills by reaching out to local Cheriyal painters and is currently trying to make her own pigments. “Making the pigments is not easy. I have tried to make do with paints I have with me. I want to modernise art styles like Cheriyal, Madhubani and Mithila, the first step is in understanding how the narrative works in such paintings. I spoke to lot of local artists to understand the process of making the paintings and mask. I now want to pursue this full-time once the lockdown lifts,” says Sreelikhi who shares her experiments online on her Instagram handle @rasa_by_sreelikhi.

