Art installation in Hussain Sagar draws attention to pollution

Hyderabad: This could be one of the biggest questions the city has faced so far, literally. An urban art installation created using 30,000 recycled plastic bottles in the form of a giant question mark is drawing attention on the Hussain Sagar.

Street artist Daku’s installation ‘Why’ at the Hussain Sagar, aimed at creating awareness on the rampant pollution caused by single use plastic, is unique because it produces its own energy through solar power as well.

Conceptualized by Daku, produced by St+art India and supported by Asian Paints in association with Showboat Production, Hyderabad, the project was commissioned by the State government and will be on the lake for one month.

Stressing on the importance of art to create wide-scale impact, Giulia Ambrogi, co-founder and curator, St+art India Foundation, said when they started their work in Hyderabad, they had looked at the Hussain Sagar as a location brimming with meanings.

Speaking on his installation, Daku said: “As an artist, this is my contribution towards changing perceptions about the use of plastic, which is one of the biggest questions today. I hope this installation will help raise more questions in people’s minds. This is my take on plastic against plastic.”

Acknowledging the efforts made in lieu of the installation, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, tweeted: “As a part of #HyderabadDesignWeek, @streetartindia artist @daku156 has constructed an installation in the shape of a question mark with 3 lakh upcycled plastic bottles questioning the use of single use plastic in the current ecological climate. My compliments to the ST+ART team.”

