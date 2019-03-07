‘Art of Meditation’ course from March 11  in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:42 am 1:01 am

Hyderabad: Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence is conducting ‘Art of Meditation’ for college students aged between 18 and 27 years from March 11 for eight days.

Classes will be conducted from 6.15 pm To 7.30 pm and the course curriculum includes importance of Meditation for students, how to develop positive thinking and positive attitude, how to develop will power, meditation according to Swami Vivekananda, steps to minimize stress and tensions and psychology benefits of meditation, said a press release. For details contact: 040 – 2762-7961.