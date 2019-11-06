Articles on Google News now available in multiple languages

By | Published: 10:35 pm 11:25 pm

In a bid to let users connect with news in multiple languages, Google News will now provide access to news articles from multiple languages and countries from around the world, all within one app, the company has announced.

Users will be able to include content in two languages together within the news app and benefit from the headlines and stories in each language to learn more about a culture or to catch up on what’s going on elsewhere. This essentially means users can stay up to date on the news in both English and Hindi at the same time.

They can consume articles from local news outlets in both languages alongside one another. They’ll also be able to connect with any of their favourite publishers and topics from anywhere across the globe.