‘Artificial intelligence is way of life’

Sangareddy: Artificial intelligence (AI) is an area that is becoming increasingly important in people’s lives, said Dr Prasad VS Pannapalli, senior lecturer, Department of Engineering, Manchester Metropolitan University, United Kingdom.

He interacted with B.Tech students and gave an overview of AI and Machine Learning (ML) during a seminar organised on AI at Gitam (deemed to be university) in Sangareddy district on Thursday.

Gitam has decided to offer AI, ML, Internet of Things (IoT), Cyber Security, Data Sciences, VLSI Design, Robotics & Automation, Smart Manufacturing and Electric & Hybrid Vehicles as specialisations in B.Tech programmes from 2020-21.

“Artificial intelligence has become a way of life, improving marketing and advertising, e-commerce and more. It includes study of algorithms, signal processing, robotics and mathematical foundations. It will also focus on application verticals such as healthcare, agriculture, smart mobility and more,” Pannapalli elaborated. The new programmes would allow students to become leaders in the field and help meet the growing demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning experts in the industry, he said. He also elaborated on how AI systems were designed, how they could be used to influence the public and also how to use them to be successful in jobs of the future. Earlier, Dr Pannapalli was felicitated by Prof N Siva Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Gitam.

Prof N Seetaramaiah, Principal, School of Technology; K Manjunatha Chari, HoD, EECE Department, and others were present.

